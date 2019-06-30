Buffalo Bills player paying for 11-year-old girl’s funeral

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP/CNN) – Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson says he will pay for the funeral of an 11-year-old South Carolina girl who died after someone fired more than 35 shots at her home.

The South Carolina native reached out to the family of Ja’Naiya Scott to let them know he would cover the cost of her funeral. Ja’Naiya’s 18-year-old sister and her 11-year-old cousin were also wounded.

Lawson grew up in South Carolina and played football at Clemson University before being drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft. He says he read reports about the shooting and felt compelled to contact the family. Lawson says he has a sister around the same age as Ja’Naiya.

There’s no word on a motive for the shooting. Police say they’re following up on leads, but have not named any suspects and no arrests have been made.

There’s a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution.