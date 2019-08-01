Budget, debt deal clears Senate, heads to Trump

A bipartisan budget and debt deal has passed the Senate and is heading to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature. The final vote was 67-28.
Thursday’s vote addresses a worrisome set of Washington deadlines as Trump’s allies and adversaries set aside ideology in exchange for relative fiscal peace and stability.
The measure would permit the government to resume borrowing to pay all its bills and would set an overall $1.37 trillion limit on agency budgets approved by Congress annually. It also would remove the prospect of a government shutdown in October and automatic spending cuts.
But a tea party senator, Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky, says the legislation really is a spectacular failure because it will add hundreds of billions of dollars to the country’s spiraling debt.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz went against the bill and released the following statement about the vote:
“This budget deal is yet another missed opportunity to rein in excessive government spending. While I am pleased to see increased funding for our national defense and our men and women in uniform, unfortunately this bill perpetuates Democrats’ big government programs, increases our deficits, and plunges us further into debt. Instead of running up bills we can’t pay, we should be fighting for the American people’s common sense priorities such as securing our southern border, cutting taxes, and reducing regulations.”Sen. Ted Cruz