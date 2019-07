TYLER, Texas (KETK) – State troopers will be out on the roads in force during the remainder of this holiday weekend.

They will be looking for drivers under the influence, for drivers or passengers not wearing seat belts, and for speeders.

Over last year’s July 4th holiday, troopers issued more than 57,000 tickets and warnings.and made more than 250 DWI arrests.

Nearly 1,000 people were killed last year in drunk driving accidents.