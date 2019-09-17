Buc-ee’s moves East, breaks ground on first facility in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (KETK) – A Texas favorite is moving East toward the Sunshine State.

The convenience store, known for its large, clean bathrooms, food, and the iconic Buc-ee the Beaver broke ground on its new location in Daytona Beach, Florida on Monday.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attended the groundbreaking ceremony located at the corner of I-95 and LPGA Blvd.

This morning I had the pleasure of joining @bucees for the groundbreaking ceremony of their new facility in Daytona Beach. Our state remains ripe with opportunity and my administration will continue to strive to make Florida the ideal location for new and growing businesses. pic.twitter.com/J8d7AQ4GNj — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 16, 2019

The official Instagram page of Buc-ee’s also posted about the new location.

Many Buc-ee followers were skeptical about having another Texas company expanding to Florida after Whataburger sold to a Chicago firm earlier this summer.

“FLORIDA?! But now it’s not special to Texas only,” wrote one viewer.

“Nooo. Bucees is our thing,” wrote another.

Buc-ee’s, which was founded in 1982 and headquartered in Lake Jackson, Texas, hasn’t been sold.

Though it will be the first in Florida, it hasn’t been the first outside of Texas. Buc-ee’s already expanded to Alabama.

The new location in Daytona Beach will bring more than 200 jobs and open in 2021.