Bruce Springsteen’s son sworn in as Jersey City firefighter

JERSEY CITY (NBC) – Bruce Springsteen’s youngest son was sworn in as a Jersey City firefighter on Tuesday, according to NBC.

Sam Springsteen, 26, was one of 15 new firefighters sworn in during the ceremony at City Hall in New Jersey’s second-largest city.

“It’s my son’s day, so I’m staying out of it,” Bruce Springsteen told NBC.

Sam graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in January 2014 then became a volunteer with the fire department in his hometown of Colts Neck.

The Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said the musician and his wife were “such nice people.”

“We got to spend some time in my office talking about music but more than that they’re proud parents of a new JC Firefighter,” Fulop tweeted. “Congrats to all the new FF joining the best FD anywhere.”

Sam is the couple’s youngest child who are also parents to Jessica, an equestrian and show jumping champion and Evan, a musician.