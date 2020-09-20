Brownsboro ISD cancels classes for Monday after gas leak investigation

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KETK)- Brownsboro ISD cancelled class for Monday following an investigation of a gas leak on September 18, according to a statement from the Brownsboro ISD superintendent.

The district is cancelling school on Sept. 21 out of an abundance of caution and to finalize their investigation. This day will not have to be made up at a later date by students and students will not be required to attend virtually.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this causes to our family but believe that this is the best decision for all of our students and staff,” said Keri Hampton, the Brownsboro superintendent.

Prior to halftime on Friday, a gas leak was investigated by fire departments and district officials.

They didn’t find a leak, and they turned off their gas and clearance was given to the district to continue the game.

However, after the half time performance some students reported signs of not feeling well. Medical professionals treated students and several students were transported to the hospital on Friday for further evaluation.

Currently, all students have been cleared and they are back home.

The district facility was evaluated Saturday night and Sunday morning and a gas leak was not found at the stadium. Officials are still investigating the cause of Friday nights events.

The district is also still working with local, county and state officials to ensure that all their facilities have been inspected.