Brother of Olympic medalist Simone Biles arrested for murder in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKYC) — The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide in Ohio that took place eight months ago.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was taken into custody in Georgia.

He is facing murder, manslaughter, and other charges, in connection to a murder that took place on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities say a party was taking place inside an apartment when a group of people showed up uninvited.

That led to an altercation and shots were fired, leaving three people dead.

Police say they believe Biles-Thomas was the shooter.

He is behind bars in georgia – it is not clear when he will be extradited to Ohio.