Brother of Olympic medalist Simone Biles arrested for murder in Ohio

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKYC) — The brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has been arrested in connection with a triple homicide in Ohio that took place eight months ago.

Tevin Biles-Thomas was taken into custody in Georgia.

He is facing murder, manslaughter, and other charges, in connection to a murder that took place on New Year’s Eve.

Authorities say a party was taking place inside an apartment when a group of people showed up uninvited.

That led to an altercation and shots were fired, leaving three people dead.

Police say they believe Biles-Thomas was the shooter.

He is behind bars in georgia – it is not clear when he will be extradited to Ohio.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC