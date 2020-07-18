Brookshires leaders named Top Women in Grocery

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Girl power is reigning in East Texas as two local leaders of Brookshire Grocery Co. have been recognized by Progressive Grocer magazine as the Top Women in Grocery.

Tonya Westbrook and Ashleigh Endicott were selected for their extraordinary achievements during the past year and are featured in the publication’s June issue.

Westbrook is a store director at the Whitehouse location and Endicott is a marketing banner supervisor.

Both Westbrook and Endicott will be recognized at a national awards program in November.