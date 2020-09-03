Brookshire’s collects over 460K meals for East Texas Food Bank

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Brookshire Grocery Company has collected over 460,000 meals and donated them to the East Texas Food Bank to help provide food for the community during the pandemic, according to a press release from BCG.

The donations took up more than two 18-wheeler trucks, and the total amount of meals was 468,800.

The generous donation will help feed one in four East Texans, which includes the one in three children who are going hungry because of the pandemic.

“We are proud of the partnership we have with our customers and suppliers and the impact it makes in our East Texas community,” said Brad Brookshire, the Chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “Hunger relief is a cause we support year-round in the communities that support our stores. It is especially important to us now that we help individuals who have been affected by the pandemic. We truly appreciate our customers and suppliers for their generous support to make this possible.”

BCG hosted multiple events to help those who have been affected by the pandemic. These events encouraged customers to donate non-perishable foods for the East Texas Food Bank.

“We are thankful for Brookshire’s ongoing support. The need for food assistance is greater than ever and our work would not be possible without our strong partners like Brookshires Grocery Co.,” said Dennis Cullinane, the East Texas Food Bank Chief Executive Officer.

The donations to the food bank were made possible through BCG’s three “Fill the Big Grocery Cart” events. The events took place at the Rice Road location on Aug. 14 – 16 and the Roseland Blvd. location on Aug. 21-23. The final event happened at FRESH by Brookshire’s on Aug. 28-30.