Brookshire Grocery Company says it is monitoring coronavirus information

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Grovery Company says it is closely monitoring information from health authorities regarding the coronavirus.

“The safety and health of our employees, guests and communities are top priorities for our Company,” the company said in a statement emailed to customers. “As the parent Company of Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores, Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC) continues to closely monitor federal, state and local health authorities’ updates and advisements in preventing and dealing with the coronavirus.”

The company assured customers that “the overall risk of coronavirus remains low in our market areas.” Nonetheless, the company said it realizes the “potential future threat” posed by COVID-19 and is “working proactively” to be prepared.

“We are communicating with our leaders, employees and suppliers to keep them updated on current information and health advisements. We also have requested our employees to increase wellness practices at work and at home to protect them, their families and guests in our stores. We have also enacted specific policies and guidelines for the workplace to minimize exposure and possible spread of the virus.”

The company said it is doing the following:

Ensuring Product Availability. “While we are seeing increased demand and supplier limits on certain products like hand sanitizer, we are doing our best to remain well-stocked on high-demand items for our guests.”

Taking Steps to Stay Safe and Healthy. "We continue to take proactive and preventive measures, including sanitation practices beyond our normally stringent standards. We have reinforced training and increased communication and resources to help ensure our employees are well informed and implementing best practices. We have increased the frequency in which we sanitize surfaces such as shopping carts and baskets, keypads, counter tops, etc. As a standard practice, we have sanitizing wipes available near our shopping carts."

Reducing the Risk of Exposure. "We have enacted a temporary business travel ban outside of the U.S. and for any nonessential business travel within the U.S. At our corporate offices, we are holding meetings with third-party suppliers and other off-site associates by conference call or other communication means. We have developed contingency plans for any employees who may come into contact with the coronavirus."

Reminding Everyone We're All in This Together. While reports from the CDC and other health agencies indicate the risk from coronavirus will remain low for the general population, there are things everyone can do to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus and other viruses, including the following: Wash your hands often with soap and water, scrubbing for 20 seconds. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizers frequently and thoroughly, rubbing until dry. Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and discard the tissue immediately after use. If you don't have a tissue, cough/sneeze into the crook of your elbow, not your hands. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Avoid close contact with others who are sick. If you are sick, stay home and avoid contact with others, including pets. Get a flu vaccine, available at BGC pharmacies, if you have not yet done so this season. Increase the frequency of sanitization practices at work and home, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces often.

While reports from the CDC and other health agencies indicate the risk from coronavirus will remain low for the general population, there are things everyone can do to reduce the potential spread of coronavirus and other viruses, including the following:

“Our mission at BGC is to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our guests, which includes doing all we can as a Company to protect our employees and guests during this time of concern,” the statement said. “We will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and take any additional actions needed to ensure the safety and health of our employees, guests and communities. For further information about coronavirus, we recommend you visit cdc.gov/coronavirus. BGC updates will be made available on our Company News page.“