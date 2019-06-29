Brookshire Brothers donates nearly $15,000 to Lufkin Officer Seth Thompson and police association

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Brookshire Brothers grocery has donated nearly $15,000 to Lufkin police officer Seth Thompson.

Almost two months ago, officer Seth Thompson was working an uneventful accident when tragedy struck.

An impaired driver slammed into him, causing severe injuries.

But this wasn’t his first brush with the reaper. Officer Thompson has beaten cancer twice.

“It’s been a pretty crazy three years,” Seth Thompson said.

After Officer Thompson beat cancer the second time, his wife found herself in a battle with breast cancer.

“For the police department, we feel helpless because all you can do is support him, but you can’t take that burden from him,” said Det. Cody Jackson, president of the Lufkin Police Association and friend to Thompson.

But even that will soon be behind her.

“She had a doctor’s appointment on Monday of this week and we got really good news that she has no active signs of cancer,” said Thompson. “So that’s news we weren’t expecting to ever hear and we’re just extremely blessed.”

The blessings continued.

Since the crash Brookshire Brothers has been accepting donations to help him and his family.

“What he went through, I couldn’t even imagine going through that and to be up today walking around it shows strength to me, honestly,” said Lauren Chatman of Brookshire Brothers. “He wanted to fight and just have a better day the next day.”

Through donations at the register, Brookshire Brothers raised $7,150, which the Brookshire Brothers charitable foundation matched.

“We are extremely grateful for everything that has been done for us, all the support, all the prayers, the outreach, it’s just been insane,” said Thompson.

Despite everything Officer Thompson has been through, he still finds time to smile and enjoy life.

“I just kind of roll with the punches, I can’t sit and dwell on something,” said Thompson. “It’s just, kind of, assess the situation and figure out how to get over it.”

Before long, he’ll be back in uniform and serving the community he loves.