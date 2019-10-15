Brook Hill School celebrated Founder’s Day with 2019 honoree recognitions

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – On Monday night, The Brook Hill School in Bullard celebrated Founder’s Day and among the festivities, recognized 2019 honorees.

The late Mrs. Ruth-Ann Young and her husband Tommy were high school sweethearts and married 61 years.

They have both supported Brook Hill through financial contributions, saying the school offered more than education, it teaches students about life.

“They have made significant financial contributions that have really impacted our school– they have just really help with their time–and their talents,” said Rod Fletcher, head of Brook Hill School. “We’re just excited to have an event out here that really invites everybody from our own community to the public to just let them know about the good things that are happening in brook hill.”

Two of the Young’s grandchildren attended Brook Hill and two of their great-grandchildren are currently enrolled.