Broadway MarketCenter closed off due to ‘kitchen utensils’ found in sewer lines

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Portions of the Broadway MarketCenter is closed off due to Jason’s Deli having plumbing issues, according to the City of Tyler.

The shopping center is located at the corner of Rice Rd. and Broadway, across from Brookshire’s.

The City Water is assisting Jason’s Deli with the issue and upon further investigation found kitchen utensils inside the sewer line.

A plumbing company has been called and Net Health has shut down stores along that shopping center until the issue is resolved. However, nearby stores like Ross and Con’s remain open.

