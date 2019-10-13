Brick Masters opens up in Tyler as a unique Lego store to play and build

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A new business has opened in Tyler, bringing families together for more learning and fun.

The store is located at 225 E. Amherst Suite #100.

Brick Masters is a large Lego store where children can go, play, and learn to build new things.

Saturday was their grand opening with 20% of proceeds going toward the Tyler Patrolman’s Association to help out their Blue Santa Program where police give gifts to children during the holidays.

For more information about Brick Master’s, visit their Facebook page.