Kobe Bryant, 41, dies in helicopter crash

Former basketball player Kobe Bryant of the US waves at the crowd during the Basketball World Cup semi-final game between Australia and Spain in Beijing on September 13, 2019. (Photo by Greg BAKER / AFP) (Photo credit should read GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images)







CAKABASAS, California (KETK) – Former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant has died after the helicopter he was in crashed on a hillside in the Calabasas area on Sunday morning, officials told Variety.

The 41-year-old athlete was one of five occupants who did not survive the fiery incident in the 4200 block of Las Virgenes Road.

Bryant leaves behind four children and his wife Vanessa Bryant.

Kobe Bryant is considered one of the greatest players of all time. He had a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five NBA championships.

Bryant is an 18 time all-star, entering the NBA directly from high school.

This is breaking news, we will update as we confirm more information.