Breaking the silence on suicide prevention

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texans came together this weekend to shine a light on suicide.

Food trucks, vendors and booths offering mental health resources all set up in the park.

The money raised will be staying in the community as well.

Although considered a tough topic, their goal was to make us more aware of the warning signs.

It is called “Breaking the Silence”…created by Kailey Johnson after her brother, 31-year-old Timothy Johnson took his own life.

“He was hilarious…he was always smiling.” said Johnson of her brother. ” He played guitar…he taught himself how to play guitar.”

Johnson and a friend from high school both lost their brothers to suicide.

Together they decided to participate in a 5K, but couldn’t find one that brought awareness to mental health and suicide prevention. So they decided to make their own naming the event “Break the Silence”.

“We have realized in the past seven months how little it’s talked about…everywhere we have gone to just get sponsors, hang flyers and stuff probably 90% of the places we went to somebody their has had a friend, family member or themselves tried or actually did take their lives.” Kailey Johnson

The family plans to host the event annually to continue to break the silence and start conversations that could save lives.