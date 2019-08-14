UPDATE: 6 Philadelphia police officers shot, incident ongoing

UPDATE: Philadelphia PD says 6 officers have been shot and others treated for “non-gunshot” injuries.

The suspect is still firing.

UPDATE: Suspect is still firing. SIX (6) PPD Officers shot – at area hospitals with non life threatening injuries. Additional officers also receiving treatment for non-gunshot injuries. Continue to avoid area. Situation is active and ongoing. — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY:

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KETK) – Philadelphia police say several officers have been injured in a shooting situation that is still ongoing.

A PPD spokesman said five officers were shot and have been taken to area hospitals with with non-life-threatening injuries.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted there was at least one suspect firing at police officers in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood.

Suspect is still firing. STAY OUT OF THE AREA — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

A police spokesman confirmed the shooting but offered no other information.

Update – Multiple injuries to Officers. 5 PPD Officers Shot – at area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries. Shooting still active. Avoid area. MEDIA – STOP BROADCASTING TACTICAL POSITIONS OF OFFICERS — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

Live video from news stations shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.

Gunshots are continuing to be heard late Wednesday afternoon.

One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.

Gripp said officers were taken to Temple University Hospital. But the hospital wouldn’t provide the officers’ conditions.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.

Police are asking that news helicopters stay away from the area as they are hindering operations.

MEDIA HELICOPTERS: PULL BACK FROM THE AREA – YOU ARE HINDERING OPERATIONS — Eric Gripp (@PPDEricGripp) August 14, 2019

The Philadelphia PD Twitter said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.