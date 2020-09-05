Two hospitalized in plane crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two occupants on an aircraft at Rusk County Airport have been transported to a local hospital.
Around 3:00 p.m., troopers responded to the report of a small plane crash near the airport in Rusk County.
The report indicates that the airplane lost power just after take-off from the airport and crashed into the tree line.
The pilot and the passenger were taken to UT Health with minor injuries.
The Rusk OEM is on the scene of single engine aircraft crash.
FAA have been notified and are responding.
This story is developing.