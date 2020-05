Smith County (KETK) – Smith County officials confirm to KETK they are investigating a murder off of FM 850 in Chapel Hill.

According to a press release, the Smith County Sheriff’s Department was responding to reports of a motorcycle crash.

Upon arrival, they found the rider of the motorcycle shot and killed.

It happened in the 16400 Block of FM 850.

There are limited details at this time as the sheriff’s office is still investigating.

We will update the article when we learn more.