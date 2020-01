UPDATE: Authorities say the missing elderly man has been found safe. He has been reunited with family.

MT. PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) Mount Pleasant Police need your help tracking down a missing elderly man.

74-year-old Kenneth Breazeale was last seen Wednesday night at a nursing home on West 16th Street.

Authorities describe Breazeale as being 5’9″, 150 lbs., shoulder-length gray hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing pajamas.

If you see him please call police immediately.