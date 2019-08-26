Police investigate possible school threat against Whitehouse ISD

Authorities are investigating a possible school threat in Whitehouse. Police confirmed Sunday night they are working to get to the bottom of a post that’s being shared by students and parents.

Over the weekend a student took to social media outlet Snapchat to warn others not to attend class at Whitehouse High School Monday as a student threatened to open fire at school.

Police were unwilling to share any other details on the investigation. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more about the situation.