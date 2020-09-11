Pedestrian killed overnight on US-69 in Smith County

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed on US-69 south of Smith County, after being struck by a car.

DPS Troopers responded to the crash at around 9:30.

The report indicates that Carolyn, Nguyen, 29, or Tyler was traveling southeast when she struck the Donnie Louise Johnson, 53, of Tyler, who was walking was across the roadway.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Johnson and was taken to Community Funeral Home in Tyler.

Nguyen was not reported injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

