One person in custody after killing one, injuring three, in Nacogdoches shooting

Sheriff Jason Bridges with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to Facebook Sunday morning in reference to an active shooter situation.

He says in the video that one person has been taken into custody after shooting and killing one person and injuring three others.

This took place in the area of Sandyland Circle in Nacogdoches. This is off of County Road 823.

Sheriff Bridges says there are no longer any threats to the area. He wants to make sure the public knows that since they have been receiving a lot of phone calls about the shooter situation.

He says the condition of those injured is still unknown. We will update the article here when we find out more.