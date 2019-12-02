No Legionella found in Harvey Hall water system, according to preliminary tests

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Reports released from the Phigenics Analytics Services Laboratory in Arkansas revealed no Legionella bacteria was found in water samples taken from Harvey Hall.

The report indicated no bacteria were detected in four potable water sources, however, dead Legionella Bacteria was found in water collected from two kitchen sinks in the building.

The amount found in the two sinks was viable but below the concentration recommended by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and considered dead. The bacteria has since been killed and will not grow.

To date, the ERI Consulting Inc., a Tyler environmental engineering firm has manually disinfected the water fixtures at Harvey Hall and flushed the entire plumbing system.

“We got good results on Wednesday,” said Larry Snodgrass, President, ERI Consulting, Inc. “We flushed the system, disinfected the system and the fixtures and we are controlling the hot water in the building by turning it off.

Snodgrass also said the ERI plans to flush the water system at Harvey Hall again on Wednesday, December 4 prior to the Mistletoe and Magic event that begins the following day.

The city is waiting on more test results from samples that need to be cultured for two weeks. Those results should be returned within the next week.