NOONDAY, Texas (KETK) Multiple fire departments are on scene of a house fire in Smith County. Authorities said the blaze started near the intersection of Hillside Drive and Lake Side Drive in Noonday.

It’s unclear when or how the blaze started. No injuries have been reported as of now but first responders are working to put it out.

This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.