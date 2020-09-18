Marshall man killed in car crash Thursday afternoon

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – On Thursday afternoon at around 4:30, Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on FM-451, around two miles outside of Elysian Fields in Harrison County.

A report indicates that the driver, Daniele Kathleen Fottenbury, 19, of Marshall was traveling east on FM-45.

The roadway curved and Fottenbury crossed the center stripe, overcorrected and entered the south barditch in a left side skid.

The vehicle rolled multiple times.

Fottenbury was transported to Good Shepard – Marshall in stable condition.

The passenger in her vehicle, Nickolas Joseph Fottenbury was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Nancy George and was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.

The crash remains under investigation.