Massive search underway for missing autistic teenage boy in Tyler State Park

UPDATE #1 (10:08 P.M.) – Authorities are searching up to 1,000 acres of land inside the Tyler State Park for Kevin Wickliffe, the 17-year-old autistic teen who went missing early Sunday evening while walking the trails with his family.

ESD2 Battalion Chief David Gerald has confirmed that Kevin is non-verbal

“He is not afraid of people, but he is easily startled.”

Gerald said that volunteers are welcome, but that they must check-in with authorities at the command post inside the park.

“All volunteers are greatly appreciated, however, we need them to check in… that is for a couple of reasons. The first being safety and it will also mess with the scent for search dogs.” David Gerald, Batallion Chief ESD2

Volunteers must bring their own gear and be able to be self-sufficient throughout the night. That includes:

Boots

Snacks

Flashlight

Jacket/Coat

Emergency resources are on standby in case Kevin is found and that the search will continue overnight.

Gerald said that if you ever get lost in the park while on the trails, the best thing to do is stay put or try and backtrack your route. He stated that if you find a road while you are lost, stay where you are.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 17-year-old teenager, Kevin Wickliffe, that has autism.

He was last seen in the Northwest Trails of the Tyler State Park around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The teenager is wearing a turquoise short sleeve shirt and blue jeans with red and black tennis shoes.

Multiple agencies including Game Wardens, Park Police, Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department, and the DPS air unit are on the scene searching for Wickliffe.

According to Constable Kelly Smith, helicopters have been called in to help search for him along with K9 units being deployed.

If you have any information or have seen the teenager, you are asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903)590-2661.