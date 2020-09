CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Investigators, for the missing child case in Wells and Cherokee county, released information on a suspect.

The suspect in question, Deandre Argumon, a black male, was seen driving a gray 2003 Ford Explorer between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on September 18th, on Friday.

If anyone has any information please contact Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271 or Crime Stoppers at 903-586-7867.