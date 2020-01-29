UPDATE: One person dead, 3 injured after oil field explosion

UPDATE (KETK/6:20 A.M.) – One person is dead and three have been hospitalized after an oil field explosion near Caldwell on Wednesday afternoon.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, along with other law enforcement and emergency personnel, assisted in securing the location and offered aid to anyone who needed it.

DPS officials say they have not seen a need to evacuate residents in this area, and they do not suspect any serious threat to the public.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released by DPS officials, pending family notification.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KWKT) – There are reports of multiple injuries in an oil field explosion that occurred Wednesday afternoon southwest of Caldwell in Burleson County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. along County Road 127 south of Deanville.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are responding to the situation that has been described as an oil well blowout.

Several medical helicopters have been dispatched to the scene.

This is a developing story and KETK will update as information becomes available.