UPDATE: Henderson Fire arrives to reported explosion and finds large brush pile burning

UPDATE (3:43 PM) —-

Henderson Fire arrived and reported a large brush pile on fire due to unknown circumstances off of US 259 South. After making contact with the property owner, the fire was determined to be a controlled burn. All units are clear and returning to service.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson Fire Department is responding to a reported explosion in the area of County Road 311 and County Road 317.

Smoke has also been reported from the area.

KETK will update as more information becomes available.

