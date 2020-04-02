Gregg County second to reach double digits, total count at 10

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced another COVID-19 case in Gregg County bringing the total count to 10.

That brings the total count in East Texas to 127.

Since things are changing so quickly, in an effort to not bombard you, I will stick with updating you on our counts at the end of every day.

Usually the tallies are finalized by 7 pm, but sometimes later. As more results come in, I anticipate the tally process may take longer.

Please stay home and stop the spread of disease. Wash your hands. Stay with your own household.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack