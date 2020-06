FLINT, Texas (KETK) – According to the Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department, there is a gas leak in Flint causing a major road closure.

We are currently on scene of a gas leak in the 12000 Block of FM 346 W. FM 346 is closed between CR 177 and CR 178 at this time. Please avoid this area. Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department Facebook Page

If you live in the area, please take caution.

