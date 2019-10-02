At least five people dead from WWII plane crash in Connecticut

UPDATE (1:45 P.M.) – At least five people are dead and at least 14 are injured following the crash of a World War II-era plane at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

According to the FAA, the plane crashed after attempting to land and skidded off the runway.

Thirteen people were on board, most of whom had paid to ride on the plane. The identities of those on board have not been released.

The commissioner of the Department of Emergency Serice, James Rovella, said that: “Victims are very difficult to identify, we don’t want to make a mistake.”

Patients have been taken to three different hospitals, with three listed as critical, according to Rovella.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (KETK) – There was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday morning.

According to Bradley International Airport, the airport is closed while an active fire and rescue operation is underway.

Officials have confirmed the plane that has crashed was a B17 historical World War II aircraft as part of the Wings of Freedom tour.

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

Local media spoke to a construction worker at Bradley Airport who saw the accident unfold. He said that a military plane was taking off and didn’t have enough power. The plane tried to land, but hit the ground, impacting the fuel farm/fuel tank.