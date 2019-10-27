BREAKING: Two people dead, at least 14 others shot, at Texas A&M Commerce party

GREENVILLE, Texas (KETK) – There has been a mass shooting near Texas A&M Commerce at a homecoming party. The Hunt County Sheriff’s office has said there are two people dead, at least 14 others shot.

The shooting took place early Sunday morning. The gunman is still at large as of 5 AM. No description of the shooter was given during a press conference held by the Sheriff before 5 AM. There is also no known motive.

Three people were airlifted from the scene to Plano Medical City Hospital. Those injured in the shooting were from Fort Worth, Arlington, Cedar Hill, Dallas, Commerce and Greenville. That’s according to the Sheriff during his press conference.

There was a graphic video posted to Twitter showing chaos of the scene, several people on the ground. Some of them look unresponsive. Many videos are being taken down from Twitter because of it’s graphic nature. The videos are disturbing to watch and KETK will not be sharing them.

The Dallas Morning News says the shooting took place 16 miles from the college campus. It happened near the 2300 block of U.S. 380 near Greenville at a place called The Party Venue.

A flyer confirms there was a “Twerk or Treat” Halloween costume party happening Saturday night at this location in honor of the school’s homecoming festivities.

Police believe at least 700 people were in attendance. Victims have been taken to hospitals in Greenville, Quinlan, Commerce, Plano and Rowlett.

The official Twitter page of Texas A&M Commerce University Police says “There has been no active shooter situation in Commerce. There was an event outside Greenville, TX that may or may not have involved students at this time. Further information will be posted when known.”

This is a developing story that we will continue to update as we learn more.