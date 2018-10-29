BREAKING: Indonesian Lion Air flight crashes with 188 people on board

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An Indonesian Lion Air flight crashed into the sea just after takeoff early Monday morning with 188 people on board, according to the Indonesian disaster agency.

It was a Boeing 737-800 that departed from Jakarta bound for Pangkal Ping. The flight was scheduled to last less than an hour. It took off just after 6 a.m. local time. Data for the flight on the website FlightAware ended just minutes after it began.

The Jakarta Search and rescue Office has cited that that crew members on a tug boat reported a plane falling out of the sky.

Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro said "We can confirm that one of our flights has lost contact. Its position cannot be ascertained yet."

This story is developing.