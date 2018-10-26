Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Acording to CNN, federal authorities have arrested a man in connection to the suspected explosive packages, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

11 a.m.

President Donald Trump is arguing that a mail bomb scare targeting Democratic politicians and CNN is distracting from his midterm election efforts, dismissing it as "this "Bomb" stuff."

Trump tweets Friday morning: "Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this "Bomb" stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows - news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!"

The president's comments came as two more suspicious packages were discovered Friday. They were addressed to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper.

That brings the total number of devices to 12 in recent days. The targets have all been high-profile critics of the president.

Trump initially called for unity, but quickly turned to blaming the press for the divisive political climate.

___

10:10 a.m.

A law enforcement official has confirmed to The Associated Press that the suspicious package addressed to New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker was found during an overnight search of the Opa-locka, Florida, mail facility that lasted until 4 a.m. Friday.

The official said the package was similar to the others sent to targets of right-wing anger, with the return address listed as the Sunrise, Florida, office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The official did not know if the package was outgoing or a return-to-sender mailing.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak to reporters on the ongoing investigation.

- By Curt Anderson in Miami