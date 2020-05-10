BREAKING: 75-year-old man with dementia missing from Flint area

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating after a 75 year old man with dementia went missing from the Flint area of Smith County.

Richard Clifton Marcum is a white male who is 5’4″ and weighs about 150 to 160 pounds.

He has brown eyes with black and gray hair.

He was last seen driving away from his residence around 4 p.m. today.

He has had dementia for eight years.

He told his wife he was headed to Albuquerque, NM, where he is originally from, to visit family. He has not driven in 2 years.

Richard Marcum left in an unknown direction from his residence. He is driving a gray or silver 2005 Toyota Sienna which is registered to him.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid short sleeve shirt/ khaki pants/ black shoes. Richard Marcum does not have any of his medication with him.

DPS is in the process of issuing a Silver Alert at this time. If you see Richard Marcum or this vehicle please notify the Smith county Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or your local law enforcement agency.