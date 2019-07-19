BREAK IT DOWN NOW: Tyler PD officer goes from busting bad guys to bustin’ moves

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – We’re used to seeing Tyler police officers bust the bad guys.

But youngsters at Rose City Summer Camps got to see another of our local law enforcement’s talents this week when Sergeant Matt Leigeber showed them he can also bust a move. Or two.

Sgt. Leigeber was one of several TPD officers who visited Rose Summer City Camp, a ministry of the Mentoring Alliance in which Tyler ISD and Pine Cover Camp team up to provide local youngsters with 10 weeks of camp that feature sports, games, crafts, Bible studies, and more.

And because the camp is a project of the Mentoring Alliance, it brings in visitors from various avenues of life in East Texas to talk with the young people and offer them a positive message and model healthy values.

Or, in Sgt. Leigeber’s case, to model some smooth moves. Or is it sick moves?

Either way, the dude can dance.