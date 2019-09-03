Brain dead woman gives birth to baby

BRNO, Czech Republic (KETK) – A clinic in the Czech Republic reported that a baby girl was born to a brain-dead woman who was kept on life support over three months to allow the pregnancy to go through.

The university hospital in Brno said the 4.6-pound baby was born by C-section back on August 15 when the mother was 34 weeks pregnant.

The girl has been named Eliska is now with her father.

The 27-year-old mother was declared brain dead when she suffered a brain hemorrhage 16 weeks into her pregnancy back in April.

Hospital doctors kept the mother alive for 117 days until the baby had developed enough to be delivered.