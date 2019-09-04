Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony returns home after almost five months

MINNEAPOLIS (KETK) – A 5-year-old boy who was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America has finally returned home after five months in the hospital, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.

According to an AP report, the boy will continue to receive outpatient rehab for multiple injuries. Back in August, he had finally been moved out of the intensive care unit after being there since April.

The boy, identified only as Landen, was thrown 40 feet to the ground by a stranger. The man who threw him, Emmanuel Aranda, pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges.

Aranda told investigators that he went to the mall “looking for someone to kill” after women had rejected his advances.

He was sentenced to 19 years in prison.