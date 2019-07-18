Boxer miraculously survives after jumping off Florida overpass

A Florida dog named Scooby-Doo took a spill off a bridge Wednesday will make you say “zoiks!”

He’s doing fine now thanks to help from some dedicated county workers.

Spectrum News 9 in Florida caught more than this accident on I-75 Wednesday morning.

A dog in one of those cars, gets out, runs down the interstate and jumps off the overpass.

Difficult to watch but we’ll tell you right away, scooby-doo survived that fall.

“I was amazed that there were no more injuries than that for certain because that was quite drop. Depending on where he landed it could be up to 17, 18 feet, so very fortunate, Scooby Doo is very fortunate,” said Roger Mills of Hillsborough County Animal Control.

The 2-year-old boxer was found wandering by local public works crews.

“We tried to find the owner by looking on the street, but we couldn’t find anything, so we decided to tie the dog up, give him water and call animal services,” said Troy Thomas.

Miraculously Scooby Doo had no broken bones, only some scrapes on his head and snout.

“He’s doing great, he’s been fed, he’s been watered, we’ve given him some treats,” said Roger.

Officials were able to locate Scooby’s owner.

The grateful dog mom has been reunited with her very lucky pooch.

Animal control officers say this story is a reminder that it’s a good idea to keep your dog restrained while traveling in a car.