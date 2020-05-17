Border restrictions could go beyond May 19, says US ambassador to Mexico

FILE – This April 22, 2020, file photo, shows Juarez, Mexico, and the Rio Grande from El Paso Texas. U.S. border agencies quickly expelled about 600 child migrants in April after federal agencies began prohibiting asylum claims at the southern border, citing the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio, File)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico said in a video yesterday that the border restrictions in place could be extended beyond May 19.

Ambassador Christopher Landau shared his thoughts in a video aimed at Americans living in Mexico. He mentioned that the current restrictions on non-essential travel between Mexico and the U.S., set to expire on Tuesday, could go into June.

Both countries continue to prohibit travel for shopping, recreational activities, tourism and family gatherings.

Landau, in his recording, encouraged people to stay informed by visiting the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website as well as the site for the U.S. Embassy in Mexico.

He also described concern over reports he’s received about Americans and lawful residents, on both sides of the border, not taking COVID-19 restrictions seriously.

“In this pandemic, every one of us, no matter nationality, is a potential vector for this illness,” Landau said. “Please act responsibly … demonstrate respect for your family, friends, and neighbors on both sides of the border and don’t make unnecessary border crossings.”

Neither Mexico nor the U.S. have endorsed extending the border restrictions beyond May 19.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.