Live Now
East Texas News at 6 is streaming NOW!

Border Patrol agents fired on from Mexico side of Rio Grande

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Border Patrol Marine units face toward Mexico to provide cover for other agents on the U.S. Side of the river conducting an investigation. Photo from U.S. Customs and Border Protection

FRONTON, Texas (KETK) – U.S. Border Patrol agents were fired upon Friday while patrolling the Rio Grande, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to a statement from CBP, agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Station Marine Unit patrolling near Fronton reported they were fired upon from the Mexican side of the river.

Agents said they saw four subjects with automatic weapons who shot over 50 rounds at them.

The boat was hit several times but no one on board was injured.

Fronton is about 20 miles west of Rio Grande City.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC