Border officers seize $715,010 stashed in bus bound for Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officers seized more than $715,000 hidden in a Mexico-bound bus Tuesday in Hidalgo, Texas.

Officers were conducting outbound operations — inspections of vehicles leaving the U.S. — at the Hidalgo International Bridge. Using a non-intrusive imaging system, officers discovered 32 packages containing $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills hidden within the bus, according to a news release.

“This seizure certainly ranks amongst the most notable currency interceptions accomplished by the Hidalgo Port of Entry,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said in a statement. “In our past encounters, these large sums of unreported currency are usually associated with illicit activities and OFO will seize these proceeds.”

CBP officers seized the currency and the commercial bus, and the case remains under investigation by special agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

While it is not illegal to carry more than $10,000, failing to declare it to a CBP officer upon entering or leaving the U.S. is a federal offense. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of money, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency were legitimate.