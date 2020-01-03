Border agents arrest convicted sex offender near school

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender near a South Texas school Wednesday morning, according to a news release.

Agents said they spotted Bienvenido Alberto Bonilla-Ponce jumping over a fence near the IDEA Riverview campus in Brownsville, Texas. Agents said Bonilla-Ponce, a Honduran national with local ties, had just crossed into the U.S illegally.

During his processing, agents discovered that Bonilla-Ponce had been convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for indecency with a child out in Cameron County, Texas.