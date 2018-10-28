Bomb squad called at Atlanta airport for "suspicious package"
ATLANTA, Ga. - A "suspicious package" was found to be harmless after the bomb squad was called in to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Sunday morning. The package was located just outside the international terminal, according to airport spokeswoman Elise Durham.
Inside the package were two flashlights and a weather radio.
The airport's operations were not affected and traffic was re-routed ot the departures level during the two hour probe.
🚨 Traffic update: International Terminal traffic is back to normal.— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) October 28, 2018
All parking decks are open and fully operational. Thank you for your patience.
This comes on the heels of more than a dozen explosive devices being mailed to top Democrats and critics of President Trump. Over the past week, business buildings and airports have been on high alert, in case of another device being found.
The Atlanta airport is the busiest in the world with planes taking off and landing on average once a minute. It is also the headquarters of Delta airlines.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
KETK NBC
KFXK Fox 51
Friday Football Fever
KETK NewsFollow @KETK
KFXK Fox 51Follow @kxfkfox51
Friday Football Fever ScoreboardFollow @feverscoreboard