Bomb squad called at Atlanta airport for "suspicious package"

ATLANTA, Ga. - A "suspicious package" was found to be harmless after the bomb squad was called in to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Sunday morning. The package was located just outside the international terminal, according to airport spokeswoman Elise Durham.

Inside the package were two flashlights and a weather radio.

The airport's operations were not affected and traffic was re-routed ot the departures level during the two hour probe.

🚨 Traffic update: International Terminal traffic is back to normal.



All parking decks are open and fully operational. Thank you for your patience. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) October 28, 2018

This comes on the heels of more than a dozen explosive devices being mailed to top Democrats and critics of President Trump. Over the past week, business buildings and airports have been on high alert, in case of another device being found.

The Atlanta airport is the busiest in the world with planes taking off and landing on average once a minute. It is also the headquarters of Delta airlines.