TROUP, Texas (KETK) – The City of Troup has issued a boil water notice for portions of the area affecting nearly 100 residents.

People living in the quadrant bounded on the North by W. paschal St., on the East by State Hwy. 110, on the West by S. Front St. and south along State Hwy. 110 are encouraged to boil water used for consumption.

The notice comes after a faulty six-inch water mainline caused a leak and had to be cut out and replaced at the intersection of South Georgia and Hollis Street.