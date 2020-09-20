Body recovered from private lake in Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Officials discovered a man’s body in a lake on September 20.

In the early morning 12:26AM, The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office dispatch received a 911 call about a man jumping into a lake on the golf course in Trinity Plantation. The caller stated that the man had not been seen since. First responders, Trinity Volunteer Fire Department, Game Wardens and TCSO officers were dispatched to the scene.

The first deputy arrived on the scene at 12:38 a.m. and began searching. The search continued throughout the day, and a body was recovered from the lake at approximately 7:50 a.m.

No foul play is suspected. This is also an active investigation and no other details are being released at this time. The name of the drowning victim will not be released until the victim’s family has been notified.