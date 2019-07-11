Body of White Oak soldier killed in motorcycle crash returning to East Texas

LINDALE, Texas (KETK) – The body of Pfc. Brandon Casey Nicol, a decorated soldier who died in a motorcycle crash, is returning to East Texas.

The procession with military escort is bringing his body back home to East Texas from DFW to Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale.

Community members have lined up along the route to honor Nicol on his last journey home.

Nicol, 24, died July 2 in Tennessee on I-24.

A native of White Oak, he joined the Army in 2018 and was assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

Nicol will be posthumously promoted to Specialist and receive the Army Commendation Medal and Army Good Conduct Medal, according to the Clarksville Now newspaper website.