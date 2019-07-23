Body of missing employee found 10 years later behind store’s cooler

BLUFFS, Iowa (KETK) – Remains found inside a vacant grocery store have been identified as former employee missing for 10 years.

Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada was reported missing by his parents on November 28, 2009.

His remains were found as workers removed shelves and coolers from the store last January.

A former employee told investigators it was common for workers to climb on top of coolers since space was used for storage.

Investigators believe Murillo fell into a small space between the back of the cooler and a wall, leaving him trapped.

The autopsy revealed no signs of trauma. The case is being ruled as accidental.