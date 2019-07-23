Body of missing employee found 10 years later behind store’s cooler

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLUFFS, Iowa (KETK) – Remains found inside a vacant grocery store have been identified as former employee missing for 10 years.

Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada was reported missing by his parents on November 28, 2009.

His remains were found as workers removed shelves and coolers from the store last January.

A former employee told investigators it was common for workers to climb on top of coolers since space was used for storage.

Investigators believe Murillo fell into a small space between the back of the cooler and a wall, leaving him trapped.

The autopsy revealed no signs of trauma. The case is being ruled as accidental.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC